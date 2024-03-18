Elon Musk’s xAI chatbot Grok has become open source and is already available on GitHub. This will allow researchers and developers to use the model and influence how the company will update Grok in the future, The Verge reports.

xAI explains that Grok is a Mixture-of-Experts model with 314 billion parameters. It was created last fall and has not been finalized for any specific applications, such as dialog.

As VentureBeat notes, it is released under the Apache 2.0 license, which allows commercial use but does not include the data used to train it or connect to X for real-time data.

Last year, it became known that xAI was launching its own version of ChatGPT. The AI-powered chatbot was named Grok and was first made available to a limited group of users in the United States for beta testing.

The chatbot has access to real-time information via the X platform. It is able to answer “burning questions” that are not perceived by most other AI systems. Elon Musk recently announced his intention to make Grok’s source code public.

It is worth noting that companies release open or restricted open source models to get feedback from other researchers on how to improve them.

Although there are many fully open source models, such as Mistral and Falcon, the most common models are either closed source or have a limited open source license.