There was almost no news about Mass Effect 5, which was presented with a short teaser in November last year. However, now there is some hope for fans. BioWare CEO and game director Michael Gamble said that the team responsible for the first three games has returned to work on Part 5.

Responding to fans in X, Gamble wrote that the positions of art director, creative director, and game director are held by the same studio veterans who worked on Mass Effect 1-3.

EP, Art Director, Creative Director, Game Director are

all trilogy vets. — Michael Gamble (@GambleMike) March 23, 2024

After the rather unsuccessful launch of Andromeda, fans of the franchise began to fade away hope for a good sequel, but the return of the people who were responsible for creating the series may bring this hope back.

Nevertheless, the project is still far from complete. As previously reported by insider Jeff Grab, Mass Effect 5 may not be released until 2029. However, the developers themselves did not give any details about the release date.

Currently, BioWare is still finishing work on Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, which still has no exact release date, although it is expected to be released in the summer.