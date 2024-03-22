Spotify has finally added Miniplayer to its desktop app. In the floating window, you can change tracks, select playlists, and adjust the audio volume, writes Engadget.

Spotify Desktop Miniplayer has already been rolled out to premium subscription holders. Over time, it may become available to users of the free plan as well.

The feature can be enabled by clicking on the square in the lower right corner of the app. It potentially eliminates the need for third-party players such as Alfred Spotify Mini Player, Lofi Spotify Mini Player, and SpotMenu.

Recently, it became known that Spotify is launching full-length music videos in a limited beta for premium subscribers. The new plan aims to reach 1 billion users by 2030.

Spotify will offer a limited catalog of music videos, including hits from local favorites and global artists.