Spotify launches full-length music videos in a limited beta for premium subscribers. In doing so, the streaming company is entering a market that has been dominated by YouTube for almost two decades, writes Reuters.

The music videos will be available in beta for premium users in the UK, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Brazil, Colombia, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Kenya.

Spotify’s new plan aims to reach 1 billion users by 2030. According to the Swedish company, it will offer a limited catalog of music videos, including hits from local favorites and global artists.

Spotify’s initiative will face competition from other services that have their own advantages. For example, YouTube allows users to watch music videos for free.

By the way, Spotify recently added another subscription option. This time, it’s not about music, but about listening to audiobooks only. The subscription is currently available in the US and costs $10 per month.