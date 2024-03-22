Cillian Murphy, who recently won his first Oscar, will reprise his role as Thomas Shelby in the feature film Peaky Blinders, which will begin shooting later this year, reports Hollywood Reporter.

Steven Knight, the creator of the series of the same name, said this during an interview on the red carpet at the premiere of his new series This Town. He also said that filming will start in September.

“He definitely is returning for it. We’re shooting it in September just down the road in Digbeth [central Birmingham area],” said Knight.

He also praised Cillian Murphy for his work on the set and said that the actor fully deserves all the awards he has received for his work in Oppenheimer.

The day before, Murphy himself also said that he was ready to return to the role of the leader of the Birmingham Peaky Blinders criminal group.

“I have always said that if Knight delivers a script that I know he can deliver, because he is such a phenomenal writer, I’ll be there. If we want to watch 50-year-old Tommy Shelby, let’s do it,” said Murphy.

So far, there are few details about the film, but Steven Knight has previously said that the story of the Shelby family will be told in the realities of World War II.

Earlier, it was also reported that Peaky Blinders series will get two spin-offs, one of which will move the events to Boston, and the other will tell the story of young Polly.