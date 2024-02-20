The first patient implanted with a Neuralink brain chip has fully recovered and can mentally control a computer mouse, the startup’s founder Elon Musk said, writes Reuters.

“Progress is good, and the patient seems to have made a full recovery, with no ill effects that we are aware of. Patient is able to move a mouse around the screen by just thinking,” Musk said during the Spaces event on the social platform X.

The operation took place in January this year. Elon Musk says that Neuralink is now trying to achieve as many mouse clicks as possible from the patient.

The billionaire has big ambitions for Neuralink, saying that it will facilitate the rapid surgical implementation of its chips to treat diseases such as obesity, depression, schizophrenia, and more.