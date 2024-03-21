As promised, on March 21, BMW showed its new BMW Vision Neue Klasse X concept car. This is a middle-class crossover that will replace the existing BMW iX3 electric car in the future – and this should happen in 2025.

The general information about the new BMW Neue Klasse X was known the day before: a new 800-volt architecture, new batteries and electric motors, very fast charging. So now we can focus on the design and interior.

And there is really something to see here! After all, the BMW Neue Klasse X concept brings back BMW’s trademark vertical nostrils, which immediately distinguishes it from the related sedan. Although the overall design is in the same style of “modern minimalism” and with large areas of glazing – this should give a lot of light in the cabin.

In addition, the interior of the BMW Neue Klasse X concept attracts attention with the use of a projection dashboard: a black strip as wide as the windshield, which displays the necessary information. The BMW Neue Klasse X concept also features a flat parallelogram display and hidden ventilation deflectors.

Which of these will be implemented in a production model? We will see in 2025.