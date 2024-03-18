It seems that BMW is in a hurry to catch up with its rivals. The production electric car is not ready yet – maybe it is time to present at least a concept? After all, this is not just any concept, but the BMW Neue Klasse X electric crossover! The debut is expected on March 21, as AUTOCAR tells us.

In fact, the appearance of the BMW Neue Klasse X electric car was expected. After all, this model is supposed to replace the existing BMW iX3, as well as continue the line of the latest electric cars BMW Neue Klasse. In addition, the BMW Neue Klasse X test prototypes have been spotted on the streets for more than a few times.

Now we know more. In addition to the fact that the BMW Neue Klasse X concept was presented, the tentative production start date is already known – the second half of 2025. Further, the range of BMW Neue Klasse electric vehicles should grow by launching new models and expanding the list of plants: a plant in Mexico will join the plant in Germany – the process will last for 2026-2027.

In addition, it is known about the planned transition of BMW Neue Klasse electric vehicles to batteries with new cylindrical cells. Their diameter will be unified (46 mm), but the height can be variable (95 or 120 mm) depending on the electric vehicle model and the required battery capacity – logically, the taller BMW Neue Klasse X crossover can get a battery with taller cells.

Finally, an improved cooling system, a changed chemical structure of the battery cells, and a transition to an 800-volt architecture are expected. These measures will increase battery capacity by 20% and make the charging process faster. However, all this will not happen soon…