Just six months ago, a new crossover Peugeot E-3008 debuted, and now its “big brother”, the Peugeot E-5008, has been presented. These two models usually have identical technology, but differ in size and interior space.

And this time, too: the Peugeot E-5008 crossover is noticeably larger – its length is 4.79 meters, and the wheelbase stretches by 2.9 meters. And its rear body is made in a traditional style and has a more vertically mounted rear window. However, at first glance, it is clear that the Peugeot E-5008 and Peugeot E-3008 models are related to each other.

A similar statement applies to the front of the cabin: a horizontally stretched and slightly curved 21-inch display, a new steering wheel with touch buttons, contour lighting and aluminum trim.

However, as soon as you look at the rear seats, the differences of the Peugeot E-5008 are immediately noticeable: it has a 7-seater cabin! The second row can offer an adjustable sofa backrest, which is divided in the proportion of 40/20/40, separate climate control, and window blinds. The third row is a pair of seats and an additional 80-liter niche for things. By the way, in accordance with the increase in size, the trunk of the Peugeot E-5008 has also increased in useful volume: at least 259 liters (seven seats), or 748 liters (five seats), or even 1,815 liters (two seats).

The Peugeot E-5008 crossover uses the STLA Medium platform, which offers a battery with a capacity of up to 98 kWh (up to 660 km) and front or all-wheel drive. In the latter case, we are talking about two electric motors with a total capacity of about 320 “horses”, versions with front-wheel drive offer 210-230 hp.

However, it is already known about the release of gasoline versions of the Peugeot 5008, and these will be hybrids. Or the Peugeot 5008 136 Hybrid 48V crossover with 136 hp and mild hybrid technology. Or the Peugeot 5008 195 Plug-In crossover (a hybrid with battery recharging), which will offer 195 hp and the ability to travel up to 80 km exclusively on electric drive.

It is likely that the hybrid versions of the new Peugeot 5008 (rather than the all-electric Peugeot E-5008) will be the most interesting for Ukraine. But we’ll have to wait: even in Europe, sales of the Peugeot E-5008 will start only in the fall.