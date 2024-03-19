The publication continues below the advertisement

Microsoft has announced the second batch of games that will be added to the Xbox/PC Game Pass catalog in late March and early April 2024.

Available now:

Lightyear Frontier (Game Preview) (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S)

An open-world farmer simulator… on another planet.



MLB The Show 24 (Cloud, Console)

The game promised last time, the next release of the annual baseball simulator.

Coming soon

The Quarry (Cloud, Console) – March 20

Cinematic horror – an “interactive movie” with numerous options for choosing actions and non-linear progression, from the masters of the Supermassive Games genre.



Evil West (Cloud, Console, PC) – March 21

A third-person shooter in which we play as a vampire hunter destroying supernatural monsters in the Wild West.

Terra Invicta (Game Preview) (PC) – March 26

A sci-fi global strategy that has been in Early Access since 2022.



Diablo IV (Console, PC) – March 28

An action/RPG from Blizzard that needs no further explanation.

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged (Cloud, Console, PC) – March 28

Arcade car simulator in the universe of Hot Wheels toy cars



Open Roads (Cloud, Console, PC) – March 28

An interactive mystery thriller that will be included in the Game Pass catalog on the day of release.

Ark: Survival Ascended (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S) – April 1

An adventure game about survival in the world of dinosaurs, a remake of Ark: Survival Evolved (2015), which was released in Early Access at the end of last year.

F1 23 (Cloud) EA Play – April 2

The latest installment of the licensed Formula 1 racing simulator released last year.



Please also note that starting March 31, Hot Wheels Unleashed, Infinite Guitars, and MLB The Show 23 will be removed from the Xbox Game Pass catalog.