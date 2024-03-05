The publication continues below the advertisement

Microsoft has released a list of games that will be added to the Xbox/PC Game Pass catalog in March 2024.

Available now:

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun (Cloud, Console and PC) – March 5

A brutal boomer shooter about a space marine who confronts heresy.

PAW Patrol World (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 7

A game based on the Canadian children’s animated series PAW Patrol.

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated (Cloud, Console and PC) – March 12

A remake of the original 2003 game about the adventures of SpongeBob.

Control Ultimate Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 13

The game that brought Remedy back to life and made it possible for Alan Wake 2 to appear. In addition, the Ultimate Edition contains 2 DLCs, one of which features Alan Wake.

No More Heroes 3 (Cloud, Console and PC) – March 14

A game from one of Japan’s most brilliant game designers, Goichi Suda. An explosive action movie about an anime assassin and a former Nintendo Switch exclusive.

MLB The Show 24 (Cloud and Console) – March 19

Also, from the very first day of release, Game Pass subscribers will be able to access a new release of the annual baseball simulator.

Also, on March 15, the catalog will be discontinued: