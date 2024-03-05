Microsoft has released a list of games that will be added to the Xbox/PC Game Pass catalog in March 2024.
Available now:
Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun (Cloud, Console and PC) – March 5
A brutal boomer shooter about a space marine who confronts heresy.
PAW Patrol World (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 7
A game based on the Canadian children’s animated series PAW Patrol.
SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated (Cloud, Console and PC) – March 12
A remake of the original 2003 game about the adventures of SpongeBob.
Control Ultimate Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 13
The game that brought Remedy back to life and made it possible for Alan Wake 2 to appear. In addition, the Ultimate Edition contains 2 DLCs, one of which features Alan Wake.
No More Heroes 3 (Cloud, Console and PC) – March 14
A game from one of Japan’s most brilliant game designers, Goichi Suda. An explosive action movie about an anime assassin and a former Nintendo Switch exclusive.
MLB The Show 24 (Cloud and Console) – March 19
Also, from the very first day of release, Game Pass subscribers will be able to access a new release of the annual baseball simulator.
Also, on March 15, the catalog will be discontinued:
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Cloud, Console and PC)
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered (Cloud, Console and PC)
- Shredders (Cloud, Console and PC)
