Modder iamashaymin found Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection traces of his modification being used for Battlefront 2, as IGN reports.

The fact is that the original game from Pandemic had an exclusive Xbox Original expansion pack with two new characters, Keith Fisto and Asajj Ventress, as well as four game maps. And the new characters had unique animations and movements that no one else had.

In 2021, iamashaymin released DLC on PC, remaking two existing characters into Keith Fisto and Asajj Ventress (Ki Adi Mundi for Fisto and Aayla Secura for Asajj).

It was not possible to transfer the unique animations to the mod, so the character changes were purely visual.

When Aspyr released the trailer for Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection trailer, iamashaymin and other community members noticed that Asajj Ventress was present in the game and looked identical to the way the modder had implemented it.

The studio responded and stated that it had mistakenly included content that was not in the product in the trailer. Aspyr also assured that their game does not contain any code or content taken from unaccredited sources.

However, after the disastrous release of Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection, iamashaymin claimed that there was evidence that the game was indeed running with his mod, or at least parts of it, before the update.

The modder posted a recording of the Star Wars: Battlefront with the character Kit Fisto, which looks identical to the one made by iamashaymin, but with new animations.

Seriously, @AspyrMedia I’m beginning to feel insulted.

Nintendo Switch launched with just straight up all my hero stuff from my mod. Same glitches and bugs. We’ve datamined it and it’s the exact same files just using the proper lightsaber attack anims.

(This is before patch) pic.twitter.com/3tWGgc8MzI — iamashaymin (@iamashaymin) March 16, 2024

Aspyr did not respond to the mod’s statement, but the game received an update in which these 2 characters began to look different.

However, the modders created a dump of the unupdated Nintendo Switch version of the game, which they analyzed and found that some files were the same as the original mod.