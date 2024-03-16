The release of Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection and the game immediately received negative reviews. The game currently has over 4,800 reviews, only 19% of which are positive.

The fact is that the peak online at launch was almost 10,000 simultaneous players on Steam, and each of the games in the collection has only 3 servers for 64 people.

As a result, players face frequent dropouts from game sessions, countless errors, and the inability to create separate sessions for friends or team up with them.

In addition, the game was developed by Aspyr, a subsidiary of the semi-Russian Saber Interactive, which recently gained independence from the Embracer Group.

Saber Interactive is formally an American company headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. But it was originally founded in 2001 in St. Petersburg.

The St. Petersburg office is still actively working on Saber games. In addition, Saber Interactive includes the Russian studios Bytex (Saransk) and SmartPhone Labs (Veliky Novgorod), as well as the Belarusian Saber Interactive Belarus (Minsk).