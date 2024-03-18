The sci-fi action/adventure Outcast – A New Beginning, a sequel to the successful 1999 game, was released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series and Windows PC. The developers from Appeal Studios have prepared a trailer for the release.

Belgian Appeal Studios is a descendant of the same Belgian Appeal that released the original game in 1999 and then went bankrupt. Outcast – A New Beginning is published by THQ Nordic, now part of the Embracer Group, which has finally gotten rid of its Russian business.

In its time, the original Outcast collected a bunch of awards, including Adventure and Adventure/Role-Playing of the Year from many publications, including Home PC. In 2017, the restored Appeal Studios released a remake of Outcast – Second Contact, which was quite positively received by players, and now it’s finally the turn of the full sequel.

Outcast takes place in the parallel world of Adelphi, where a desperate American special forces officer Cutter Slade finds himself. The locals have recognized him as a messiah, so Slade has to fight for this world.

Outcast – Second Contact is similar in many ways to the recent Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, it also has an open world, aliens flying on strange lizards, and a bad corporation. But it should be noted that the original Outcast game appeared 10 years before the first Avatar movie, so if anyone is a plagiarist here, it’s Cameron.

It seems that players liked Outcast – A New Beginning, at least fans of the old parts. As of now, the game has a Steam rating of 81/100, but there are not many reviews yet. The number of players on Steam online has only slightly exceeded 1,000.