The fantastic movie Dune: Part Two has already grossed more than $494.7 million at the global box office. This is according to Box Office Mojo data as of March 17.

It is estimated that North America raised $205.3 million, or 41.5% of the total. The rest of the world raised $289.4 million, or 58.5% of the total.

As it is known, this is the sequel to Dune: Part One, which was released in 2021. Dune: Part Two was released in Ukraine on February 29. The film tells the story of the mythical journey of Paul Atrid and the Fremen on the path of revenge against the rebels who destroyed his family.

The cast of the second part includes: Timothée Chalamet (Wonka, Interstellar), Zendaya (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible: Impossible), Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Batista, Christopher Walken, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Lea Seydoux, Stell.