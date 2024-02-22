Exclusively for Smartprix, insider Steve Hemmerstoffer (OnLeaks) has provided a 360-degree 5K video of a 3D model of the Google Pixel Fold 2, a foldable smartphone expected to be released this year. The video shows the smartphone unfolded.

Mr. Hemmerstoffer also spoke about some of the characteristics of the upcoming device. Pixel Fold 2 will have a diagonal of 7.9 inches, or 8.1 inches with the bezels. In the unfolded state, the smartphone will have dimensions of 155.2 × 150.2 × 5.27 mm.

The video shows the placement of functional elements. For example, the USB-C port, speaker grill, microphone, and SIM card slot are located on the bottom bezel, while the power and volume buttons are on the right side. The top of the smartphone has an antenna strip and an additional speaker grille.

The second half of the video shows the external screen and the location of the main camera unit. The diagonal of the external display will be approximately 6.4 inches. With the corners, this figure increases to 6.6. The images also show the newly shaped camera unit, which is shifted to the upper left corner. When folded, the dimensions of the case are 155.2 × 77.1 × 10.54 mm.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

Notably, the company decided to abandon the usual arrangement of the main cameras in the form of a horizontal “visor” along the entire back. Instead, in Pixel Fold 2, they will be located in the upper left corner (with a characteristic protrusion).

The first cutout on top contains the camera lens and a pair of sensors that can help with focusing. The lower cutout contains two more lenses and a tiny cutout that can serve as another sensor. The flash and microphone are to the right of the cameras.

It is also interesting that the internal display will significantly reduce the size of the bezels around it. At the same time, this will lead to the appearance of a selfie camera notch in it, which is not present in the large screen of the current model.

In terms of RAM and storage, the smartphone should come with 16 GB of LPDDR5 and 256 GB of UFS 4.0 storage. Out of the box, the device should run Android 14 and receive software updates for seven years, just like the Pixel 8 series. The company is expected to unveil the new smartphone at the I/O 2024 event scheduled for June 27, 2024 in Berlin.