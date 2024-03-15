Valve has shared a list of the most popular games among Steam Deck owners.

The list includes the 100 most popular games by the largest daily number of players between March 2023 and March 2024, regardless of compatibility status.

The list is headed by Baldur’s Gate III, which last year received not only player recognition but also many awards, including Game of the Year at The Game Awards.

Other games in the top 5 include Vampire Survivor, which was released in 2022 and gained considerable popularity among players. The third place went to Dave the Diver, which is considered one of the best games of the last year.

Also in the top 5 games on Steam Deck are Hogwarts Legacy, which became the best-selling game of 2023, surpassing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom та Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.

The top five is rounded out by Elden Ring, which will soon receive its first expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree.

Interestingly, Palworlds, which was released only in January 2024 but gained incredible popularity, becoming the second game by the number of simultaneous players on Steam, also took the sixth position.

The top ten also included Cyberpunk 2077 at No. 7, Grand Theft Auto V at No. 8, Stardew Valley at No. 9, and Red Dead Remnant 2 at No. 10.

The full list of the 100 most popular games on Steam Deck is available on Steam.