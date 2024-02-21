Bandai Namco has released the first trailer for the 2022 expansion pack Elden Ring – Shadow of the Erdtree.

The trailer promises a new story set in the Shadowlands, new characters, enemies, and, of course, bosses. The expansion will introduce a new villain, Mesmer, and reveal the fate of Michela, a character from the original game who voluntarily imprisoned herself inside a tree guarded by Malenia, one of the most difficult bosses in all From Software games.

The add-on is available only if you have the original game, costs 1200 UAH and will be available on June 21 this year.