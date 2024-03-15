Ukrainian indie game studio Triomatica (creators of the puzzle game Boxville) presented the trailer of the recently announced adventure detective game Trust No One, set in Kyiv.

The authors invite players to plunge into the atmosphere of mystery, conspiracy, and detective adventures, explore the nooks and crannies of Kyiv. The developers insist that in order to solve some tasks and progress through the story, you will need to think outside the box, for example, google the addresses of real buildings in Kyiv, or the meaning of a puzzle key phrase.

Trust No One already has a page on Steam, and the game is due to be released on mobile platforms in the Apple AppStore and Google Play. The release is scheduled for March 27, 2024, in 12 days.