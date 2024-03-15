Today, Skoda has presented a very important model for itself – an entry-level electric crossover called Skoda Epiq.

The rather ambitious name corresponds to ambitious goals: to expand the range of electric vehicles and become an “entry ticket” for new customers. The price of 25 thousand euros, which is quite a bit for an electric car, should help. And also the pleasant design of the Skoda Epiq.

After all, the Skoda Epiq electric car is made in the format of a very compact 4.1-meter crossover. However, even in these small dimensions, the designers have found interesting solutions: vertical stripes in front and behind, a solid rear roof pillar that seems to emphasize the strength of the structure, MOON WHITE matte paint for the body, and headlights combining a T-shaped design and modern MATRIX LED lighting technology.

It looks like the Skoda Epiq electric car will be based on the Volkswagen ID.2, which means the front-mounted electric motor and battery within the wheelbase. However, the exact characteristics are not yet available, only the projected range of the Skoda Epiq electric vehicle is known – up to 400 km.

It is also known that even with the compact size of the electric vehicle, it will offer a 5-seater cabin and a 490-liter trunk. Moreover, the interior will be designed in a new “simple and elegant” style with extensive use of recycled materials. In addition, pay attention to the orange decorative inserts that adorn the interior of the Skoda Epiq.

It is worth noting that the new Skoda Epiq is not the only electric vehicle that Skoda plans to introduce this year: soon we will see the debut of the Skoda Elroq. In general, by 2026, the company is to introduce six new electric vehicles, and we have seen the beginning of this plan.