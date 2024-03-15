Netflix has confirmed the return of the sci-fi series Black Mirror. The seventh season of the cult anthology series will be released in 2025, writes The Verge.

The upcoming season will consist of six episodes. The company hasn’t shared any details yet, but says that the seventh season of Black Mirror will consist mainly of new stories.

According to the publication, for the new season of the series, its creators may be inspired by the topics of the latest technological stories, artificial intelligence, and the metaverse.

The sixth season of Black Mirror was released last summer. The fifth season premiered in 2019. The series first aired in 2011. Traditionally, it has a dark atmosphere and satirizes modern society.