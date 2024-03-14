ASUS has officially unveiled the Zenfone 11 Ultra smartphone, which is almost a twin brother to the gaming model ROG Phone 8 Pro. As expected, the release of the new product has become a turning point in the history of the Zenfone line, which has focused on compact flagships like the Zenfone 10 for the past few years. Despite favorable reviews, such models did not gain wide popularity, so now ASUS is returning to the format of large smartphones in the Zenfone line.

The first model in the updated lineup is the flagship Zenfone 11 Ultra, which has a 6.78-inch Flexible AMOLED LTPO display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels, an aspect ratio of 20:9, a refresh rate of 1 to 144 Hz, a typical brightness of 1600 nits and a peak brightness of 2500 nits. It is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

The Zenfone 11 Ultra is built on a Qualcomm platform with a top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and Adreno 750 graphics, which are complemented by 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of fast UFS 4.0 storage.

The device also received a modern set of wireless modules – Wi-Fi 7, NFC and Bluetooth 5.4 with support for aptX Adaptive and aptX Lossless audio, as well as global positioning systems – GPS (L1/L5), Glonass (L1), Galileo (E1/E5a), BeiDou (B1i/B1c/B2a), QZSS (L1/L5) and NavIC.

As it should be in a flagship model, the smartphone is equipped with stereo speakers, but it also has a 3.5 mm headphone jack with a hardware sound amplifier that allows you to listen to Hi-Res Audio 384 kHz / 32-bit.

Like ROG Phone 8 Pro, the main camera set in Zenfone 11 Ultra consists of three main modules:

50-megapixel wide-angle, f/1.9, 24 mm, 1/1.56″, 6-axis stabilization;

13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, f/2.2, 13 mm, 120°;

32-megapixel telephoto, f/2.4, 3x optical zoom.

The front camera for selfies has a resolution of 32 megapixels and f/2.5 aperture.

The Zenfone 11 Ultra battery has a capacity of 5500 mAh with support for fast wired charging up to 65W and wireless charging up to 15W. The price of the smartphone in the US starts at $899.