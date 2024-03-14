Visual Capitalist has created an interesting infographic that demonstrates which contract manufacturers produce different models of the Apple iPhone 15. All figures are approximate based on data from TrendForce.

As you know, in the beginning, almost all Apple products were manufactured by Taiwan’s Foxconn, which has factories both in Taiwan and mainland China. Later, Foxconn was joined by Pegatron (Taiwan), Luxshare (China), Wistron (Taiwan), and recently Tata Group (India). And the share of Chinese Luxshare has been growing recently.

Luxshare produces many Apple products, including the iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. Moreover, Luxshare is the exclusive manufacturer of the Vision Pro headset. Speaking of the iPhone 15, Luxshare accounts for 25% of the iPhone 15, 30% of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, and as much as 60% of the iPhone 15 Plus.

India’s Tata Group is just joining the ranks of Apple’s contract manufacturers, so this company accounts for only 5% of iPhone 15 and 5% of iPhone 15 Plus. But the percentage of Indian iPhones should continue to grow.