Apple has sold approximately 200 thousand Vision Pro headsets since pre-orders began on January 19. This was reported by MacRumors, citing its own sources familiar with the company’s sales.

According to preliminary reports by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, about 160-180 thousand headsets were sold during the pre-order week, so it looks like sales have slowed down since then.

Ming-Chi Kuo also warns that the demand for the headset may quickly fade due to the niche nature of the product and its high price of $3500. It’s also worth mentioning here that last year there were rumors that Apple was working on a cheaper version of Vision Pro.

Nevertheless, Apple is expected to produce and deliver about 500 thousand by the end of the year.