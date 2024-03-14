After the passage of the bill Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, an appeal from TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew appeared in the app.

In his address, the director notes that this bill will lead to the blocking of the application in the United States, which will hit small businesses that use TikTok for their promotion.

“We will continue to do all we can including exercising our legal rights to protect this amazing platform that we have built with you,” says Shou Zi Chew. “We believe we can overcome this together… Protect your constitutional rights. Make your voices heard.”

Chu decided not to mention the possible sale of the platform to another owner in his address.

The company has previously urged its users to contact Congress to “let Congress know what TikTok means to them” and ask their representatives not to support the bill.