Two years after its release on Steam and the Epic Games Store, the DRM-free version of God of War (2018) was released on GOG.com. This is Sony’s fourth game on this service.

To celebrate the release, GOG.com is offering a 50% discount on God of War until March 29, 2024.

As of now, only 4 of the former Sony exclusives have been released on GOG.com: Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, Days Gone, UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection and now God of War. Games like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, The Last of Us Part I, Returnal, Sackboy: A Big Adventure are currently available only on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

As a reminder, we have already praised God of War PC port. Meanwhile, the next installment in the series, God of War Ragnarok, has been released on PlayStation 5.