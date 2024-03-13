Users have posted a trailer for the canceled cooperative game Spider-Man: The Great Web by Insomniac, writes Insider Gaming.

It was supposed to be a five-player multiplayer service game, but it was canceled by Sony. This became known from an Insomniac leak.

The trailer for Spider-Man: The Great Web trailer looks surprisingly polished and gives an idea of what the canceled product might look like. The trailer also makes it clear that the game was already quite close to release.

Last December, it became known that the Rhysida group, which stole Insomniac Games’ data and demanded a ransom, started publishing Wolverine footage and other information. In total, 1.67 TB of data was leaked to the network, which is about 1.3 million files.