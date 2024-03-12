According to SteamDB data, the Steam Deck portable console supports over 14058 games, reports GamingOnLinux.

In total, 4613 games have been verified for the console, and another 9445 games are available for play. Interestingly, the console does not officially support 3957 games, but most of these games are also playable, so the actual number of available games is even higher.

Among the latest games to receive Steam Deck verification and full support are Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor, Geometry Survivor, Yakuza 5 Remastered, as well as the recently announced STAR WARS: Battlefront Classic Collection, which will be released on March 14.

Linux, which is used as the basis for SteamOS, already supports 29 thousand games. Other interesting figures include MacOS, which now has over 44 thousand games available. Windows remains the undisputed leader with 146 thousand games available.