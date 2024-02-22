During the Nintendo Direct, Aspyr revealed that Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection, which will include Star Wars: Battlefront and Battlefront 2 with bonus maps and characters, will be released on March 14 on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.

Battlefront will receive 1 Jabba’s Palace bonus card. Battlefront 2 has 2 more bonuses – 4 cards: Bespin: Cloud City, Rhen Var: Harbor, Rhen Var: Citadel and Yavin 4: Arena. There will also be 2 bonus heroes – Asajj Ventress and Kit Fisto.

The games will be supported online with 64-player modes, where different types of troops, vehicles, and spaceships will be available to choose from.

A Hero Assault mode will also be available for online play, where players will be able to fight various heroes and villains from the Star Wars franchise.

The game will be available on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, PC on Steam, and even on Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch. Pre-orders are available now.