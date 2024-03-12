Here he is, the Nürburgring lap record holder with a time of 7 min. 07.55 seconds, and now the Laguna Seca lap record holder (1 min. 27.87 seconds). This is the new and most extreme version of the Porsche Taycan, which has been designated Turbo GT.

Along with this, the electric car has received significant improvements. First of all, it has changed aerodynamics to increase downforce, semi-slick tires and 21-inch wheels, PCCB carbon brakes, and a customizable Active Ride suspension. Some of this list is also available as an option for regular versions of the model, but the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT received everything by default. In addition, a set of improvements made it possible to lighten the electric vehicle by 75 kg.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

Secondly, the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT sedan stands out with more powerful electric motors and a power inverter that can now operate with a current of up to 900 Amps versus 600 Amps maximum in other versions of the Porsche Taycan. The result is an increase in power to 580 kW (789 hp), which can be increased in Launch Control mode to 760 kW (1034 hp) or even to 815 kW – that is, 1108 “horses”. However, the latter option is only available for two seconds. At the same time, a 105 kWh battery should be enough to run up to 555 km.

Third, the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT model is offered as an option with the Weissach package: a large fixed rear wing, dismantling of the rear row of seats and installation of a cover panel, as well as additional weight reduction by another 70 kg.

The result is the ability to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 2.2-2.3 seconds and a top speed of 290 or even 305 km/h – the best speed performance, of course, is demonstrated by the Weissach version of the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT. By the way, incredible generosity for Porsche: the Weissach package is offered as an option, but free of charge. Although the cost of the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT is already considerable – from 240 thousand euros.