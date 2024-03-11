The 96th Academy Awards took place in Los Angeles on the night of March 11. The event was memorable not only for the winning of Mstislav Chernov’s 20 Days in Mariupol in the feature documentary category, but also for other awards.

For example, the film Oppenheimer won the best film of the year. Christopher Nolan won the Best Director nomination for this film.

“Oppenheimer” also became a decisive film for Cillian Murphy, who was recognized as the best actor, and Robert Downey Jr. In total, Oppenheimer has won seven Oscars.

Emma Stone won this year’s Best Actress for her role in Poor Things, and Da’Vynne Joy Randolph was named Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Holdovers.

The Oscar for Best Original Screenplay went to Anatomy of a Fall and its screenwriters Justine Trieu and Arthur Arari, and for Best Adapted Screenplay to Cord Jefferson for his film American Fiction.

The Japanese director Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy and The Heron won Best Animated Film. The Oscar for Best Documentary Short Film went to The Last Repair Shop, and the best international film was The Zone of Interest.

The best fiction short film was The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, and the best animated short film was WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko.

The full list of winners can be found at the link.