The documentary 20 Days in Mariupol won an Oscar. The film by Mstyslav Chernov won in the nomination “Documentary Feature Film”. The 96th Academy Awards took place on the night of March 10-11 in Los Angeles.

“This is the first Oscar in the history of Ukraine. I’m grateful, it’s an honor for me, but I’ll probably be the first director on this stage to say: “I didn’t want to make this movie. I would like to be able to exchange this Oscar for Russia never attacking Ukraine, never occupying our cities, for Russians not killing tens of thousands of my fellow Ukrainian citizens. I would give it up to have them release all the hostages, the soldiers who defended our land, the civilians in their prisons,” said Mstyslav Chernov, receiving the award.

We would like to remind you that the films in this category were also among the contenders: Bobi Wine: The People’s President, The Eternal Memory, Four Daughters, To Kill a Tiger.

The film 20 Days in Mariupol was created on the basis of footage shot at the beginning of the full-scale war, when the Russian occupiers besieged the city. The film was screened at many international film festivals and received numerous awards. Recently, the film 20 Days in Mariupol won a BAFTA award.