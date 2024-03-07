Famous analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple is working on a 20.3-inch folding MacBook. According to him, the device may be released in 2027, writes 9to5Mac.

According to the analyst, the MacBook is now the only foldable device in the company that has a clear development schedule, which is consistent with previous reports that the foldable iPhone has been put on hold.

“Recently, I’ve received many inquiries about whether Apple plans to mass-produce the foldable iPhone or iPad in 2025 or 2026. My latest survey indicates that currently, Apple’s only foldable product with a clear development schedule is the 20.3-inch MacBook, expected to enter mass production in 2027,” Ming-Chi wrote in X.

Similar rumors circulated back in 2022, when Display Supply Chain Consultants analyst Ross Young said that Apple was exploring the idea of creating a foldable laptop.