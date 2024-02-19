Chinese blogger Fixed Focus Digital, who has more than 1.7 million followers on Weibo, said that the development of foldable iPhones has been temporarily suspended, writes 9to5Mac.

According to him, the folding smartphone prototype failed to pass Apple’s internal tests, which temporarily put the project on hold.

“Apple is speeding up the research and development of folding screen products and has purchased several devices sold by partners for dismantling research. However, it is said that the project has been temporarily shelved because the display failed to pass tests,” the blogger wrote.

This confirms previous claims that Apple engineers are having trouble creating a design for the new foldable iPhone because the device was easily broken. It was also reported that Apple’s foldable smartphone will appear no earlier than 2026.