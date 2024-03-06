At a time when the gaming industry is suffering from layoffs, Capcom is improving working conditions for new employees in Japan by raising their starting salaries by 25%, writes VGC.

Currently, new employees of the company receive ¥235,000 (about $1560) per month, but from fiscal year 2025, this amount will be raised to ¥300,000 (about $2000).

Improvements are promised not only for newcomers. For all employees, salaries will be raised by more than 5% on average. Employees will also receive a one-time bonus, which Capcom describes as an investment in people who support the company’s future.

“With this increase in starting salary, Capcom is pursuing further investment in human capital and the acquisition of exceptional talent”, the statement reads.

These positive developments are the result of 11 years of steady growth in the company’s operating income, driven by successful game releases. For example, the remake of Resident Evil 4 became the fastest-selling game in the series.

March 22 will also see the release of a new game from Capcom – Dragon’s Dogma 2, which some journalists have already been able to play for several hours and were very pleased with.