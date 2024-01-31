Over the past 3 months, Resident Evil 4, released in March last year, has reached 6.48 million copies sold. This is the fastest-selling game in the series, reports Eurogamer.

Capcom reported on the game’s sales in November and then mentioned the figure of 5.4 million copies. So, over the past few months, another million copies have been sold.

In the financial report, Capcom said that it conducted active advertising campaigns, such as a free update for the PlayStation VR2, to make a larger audience aware of their original projects.

It is also worth noting that the remake of Resident Evil 4 for Apple devices was released in late December. The release on iOS also helped Resident Evil Village to increase sales in the last quarter.