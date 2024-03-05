During the Game Mess Morning podcast, insider Jeff Grubb said that Respawn Entertainment is working on a new game in the Titanfall setting, but it is definitely not the long-awaited Part 3, reports Insider Gaming.

According to Jeff Grubb, Steve Fukoda, who was responsible for creating the first two installments of the beloved shooter, is working on a new game in the same universe.

The new project is currently at the prototype stage. He was unaffected by the recent changes at Electronic Arts, which canceled the Mandalorian game and laid off about 700 people.

Jeff also noted that he does not know exactly what direction Respawn will take with the new game in the Titanfall universe. According to him, developers still need to decide on this.

It is also worth noting that last year, Electronic Arts canceled another single-player project that would have been related to Apex Legends, which was based on Titanfall.

Although the project doesn’t look like a long-awaited sequel yet, Electronic Arts recently revealed that it wants to abandon licensed franchises, so maybe Titanfall 3 will see the light of day one day.