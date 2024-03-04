The adventure action game Ghost of Tsushima may get a PC port. We should expect this announcement on March 5.

This was reported on the X platform by Shpeshal_Nick of XboxEra, who had previously talked about all the announcements from State of Play on the eve of the presentation.

I’m hearing that we might be getting something about the Ghost of Tsushima PC port pretty soon. Maybe around the 5th? — King Gronk Nick  (@Shpeshal_Nick) March 1, 2024

Earlier, Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida said that PlayStation will expand its audience by releasing even more of its games for PC and cloud services.

Ghost of Tsushima was released on PlayStation 4 in 2020 and on PlayStation 5 in 2021. Since then, the game has sold 9.7 million copies and received many positive reviews from the press and players.

We would also like to remind you that John Wick director is working on the game’s adaptation.

The game tells the story of the samurai Jin Sakai, who tries to defend the island of Tsushima during the first Mongol invasion of Japan. Jin must choose between following the warrior’s code to fight with honor or using practical but shameful methods to repel the Mongols with minimal losses.