A full list of specifications and new renders of Samsung’s new smartphone, the Galaxy A35, have been posted online. Information was shared by Ytechb.

The Galaxy A35 will measure 161.7 × 78 × 8.2 mm, weigh 209 grams, be IP67 water and dust resistant, and come in 4 colors: Awesome Lilac, Awesome Navy, Awesome Ice Blue, and Awesome Lemon.

The smartphone will feature a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a front camera notch, 120Hz refresh rate, and 1080×2340 pixel resolution.

The smartphone will be powered by the Exynos 1380 chip. There will be models with 6 and 8 GB of RAM, 128 or 256 GB of storage, and a 5000 mAh battery.

There will be three cameras on the back of the smartphone: a 50 MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 5 MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. The Galaxy A35 will support UHD 4K shooting at 30 fps and FHD shooting at 30 fps on the front camera.

The smartphone is expected to be officially unveiled this month along with another Galaxy A55 smartphone, whose specifications were revealed at the end of last month.