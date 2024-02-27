The Samsung Galaxy A55, which is to replace the Galaxy A54, is expected to be launched in various markets in March this year. Given the relatively imminent release, insiders have begun to publish the first information about the upcoming smartphone, and Winfuture.de has revealed its full specifications.

The device is expected to feature a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an Exynos 1480 processor. It will be available in configurations with 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage, as well as a microSD card slot for expansion.

The camera set will not change and will include a 50 megapixel (f/1.8) main module with optical stabilization, a 12 megapixel (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 5 megapixel (f/2.4) macro lens. The same applies to the selfie camera – the manufacturer will use a 32 megapixel (f/2.2) module.

The Galaxy A55 will feature a 5000 mAh battery with support for charging up to 25W. Other features include an in-display fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, and connectivity options such as Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC. Like its predecessor, the Galaxy A55 will be IP67-rated for dust and water resistance.

The price of the Galaxy A55 in Europe is expected to be 449 euros for the 6GB RAM version and 499 euros for the 8GB RAM model, with a launch date of March 11. The device will be available in navy blue, ice blue, white and purple colors.

Judging by the specifications published by insiders, we are in for a minor update, both in terms of performance and design.