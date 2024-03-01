Gearbox Entertainment, a company known for its Borderlands series, will be released from the wings of the Embracer Group, writes Kotaku.

The financial problems of Embracer Group, which led to massive layoffs in the company and the sale of Saber Interactive, also lead to the fact that the developers of Borderlands will have a new owner.

Gearbox CEO and co-founder Randy Pitchford met with the company’s employees and said that a decision on their future had already been made.

According to sources in the know, the company had three options: stay with Embracer, buy out and become independent, or sell to another company. The decision went in favor of finding a new buyer.

More details about this should be available within a month. In the meantime, Pitchford sent the following statement to Kotaku: