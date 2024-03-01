Embracer Group sells Saber Interactive to a group of private investors for $500 million, Bloomberg informs.

A person familiar with the matter said the deal was announced, but there are no details about Saber’s buyers. Neither company commented on the situation.

It is also known that Saber plans to continue working on the long-suffering remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, which was recently developed by Aspyr.

It is worth noting that Embracer Group acquired Saber Interactive only in 2020 for $525 million. Now the company, which employs about 3,500 people, will be taken over by private investors, who are likely to be connected to Russia.

The fate of 4A Games, a Ukrainian studio that is part of Saber Interactive, remains unknown. Most likely, the studio is also part of this deal, but no details are available yet.