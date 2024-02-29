FIAT recently revealed its future plans and unexpectedly showed five concepts at once. All of them are related to the Panda name – for Italians, this is an almost legendary compact hatchback that continues to be produced today. However, if FIAT’s plans come true, we will get not just one FIAT Panda model, but a family of five models – there will even be a pickup truck!

Does it sound strange? Not at all, because in Latin America, passenger pickups like this are very popular, including models from FIAT. That’s why a Panda pickup (light green) may well appear. In addition, a new FIAT Panda hatchback (pink) is bound to appear. We can also expect a FIAT Panda crossover (blue) and a compact van (dark green). Finally, the last option is the FIAT Panda fastback (brown), which can replace the existing similar FIAT model.

The first production car from the new FIAT Panda family is due to appear this summer. And then the company promises to launch each new model every 12 months or even faster to present the entire FIAT Panda line by the end of 2027. We wish you success – bright concepts deserve to be realized!