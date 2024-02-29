Traditionally, in the last days of the month, Sony announces the next month’s PS Plus game giveaways. Thus, in March, all subscribers of all tariffs, including the basic PS Plus Essential, will be able to add the following titles to their library:



EA Sports F1 23 (PS4, PS5) — the latest installment of the licensed Formula 1 racing simulator released last year.



Sifu (PS4, PS5) — is a beat-em-up game inspired by classic Hong Kong action movies, including the legendary Shaolin monk Bak Mei. A unique feature of the game is the gradual aging of the protagonist, which leads to changes in his characteristics.



Hello Neighbor 2 (PS4, PS5) — the second part of an unusual stealth game in which the player has to unearth the terrible secrets of the neighbors.



Destiny 2: Witch Queen (PS4, PS5) — the penultimate expansion of the multiplayer shooter Destiny 2, released in 2022 and having much better ratings than the last one, Lightfall. To run Witch Queen, you need the base game, which is available on the PS Store for free.



In addition, in March, Sony will give away The Finals S.O Sleek Bundle — a set of “cosmetics” (character costumes and weapon skins) for The Finals game.

The giveaway will start on March 5, but in the meantime, the previous offer is still valid: everyone still has time to pick up the February games on PS Plus. To recap, these are Foamstars, Rollerdrome, and Steelrising.