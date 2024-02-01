A new month is starting, which means that Sony traditionally announces a game giveaway on PS Plus. Thus, in February, all subscribers of all tariffs, including the basic PS Plus Essential, will be able to add the following titles to their library:



Foamstars (PS4, PS5) — the game is a PlayStation exclusive and will be included in the PS Plus giveaway on the day of release. Foamstars is a 4v4 cooperative shooter in which you can change the appearance of the arena with foam: create fast routes, defend against attacks, and more.



Rollerdrome (PS4, PS5) — a third-person shooter with stylish graphics in which the player controls an athlete in the deadly discipline of Rollerdrome, where you have to perform roller skating tricks while shooting enemies.



Steelrising (PS5) — an action/RPG from the developer of GreedFall, The Technomancer, and Mars: War Logs, which takes place in an “alternative” Paris, where the French Revolution was suppressed by an army of robots.



Additionally, in February, Sony will be giving away the Fall Guys Icons Pack, a set of costumes and other items for the Fall Guys game exclusive to PS Plus subscribers.

The giveaway will start on February 6, but for now, the previous offer is still valid: everyone still has time to pick up January’s games on PS Plus. As a reminder, this is A Plague Tale: Requiem, Evil West, and Nobody Saves the World.