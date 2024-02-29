The annual winners of the Global Mobile (GLOMO) Awards have been announced at MWC 2024. Google Pixel 8 won the Best Smartphone award, beating out the iPhone 15 Pro, Galaxy S23, Z Flip5, and OnePlus Open/Oppo Find N3, GSMArena reports.

Also won in the Devices category:

Breakthrough Device Innovation: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3;

Best Connected Consumer Device: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra;

Best in Show: Honor Magic V2 RSR Porsche Design.

In the Breakthrough Device Innovation category, the list of nominees included the Magic V2 silicon-carbon battery, Google’s commitment to 7-year updates of its smartphones, and artificial intelligence capabilities in the field of visualization. The judges decided that Qualcomm’s latest chipset deserves the award for major hardware and software innovations in smartphones.

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra had quite a variety of competitors in its category: Motorola Defy 2 with Bullitt satellite connectivity, HTC Vive XR Elite, Huawei Watch Ultimate, and RayNeo Air2 XR Glasses.

In the end, the Samsung tablet won as it was recognized as the best everyday electronic device or gadget that provides users with new and smart applications, efficiency, and functionality at home or on the go.

In total, the awards were presented in six categories. The full list of winners is available here.

By the way, a month ago, Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro smartphones received a new color, features, and a body thermometer.