The first information about Assassin’s Creed Infinity appeared back in 2021, and in 2022 it became known that it was not actually a game, but a special hub for Assassin’s Creed players, the only entry point to the AC gaming universe. More details about this project and the next games in the series are available on Insider Gaming. Journalists saw a video demonstration of Assassin’s Infinity.

Assassin’s Creed Infinity is a live service through which players will launch all future Assassin’s Creed games. According to the journalists, the game downloads are almost instantaneous and you can continue playing from any place where you left off. In addition, in Infinity, players will allegedly receive parts of the modern Assassin’s Creed story, as well as access to cosmetics and Projects (essentially narrative mini battle passes / DLC) for game characters.

Projects will be added constantly, even between game releases, to keep players interested. According to Ubisoft’s plan, new major Assassin’s Creed games will be released every two years, with Projects and DLC in between.

Assassin’s Creed Infinity is set to launch alongside Assassin’s Creed Red about feudal Japan, which will be released either in late 2024 or early 2025, followed by the multiplayer Assassin’s Creed Invictus in 2025. Assassin’s Creed Hexe, about Europe during the witch-hunts, is due out in 2026. By the way, this game has only one female protagonist, which is not typical for the latest installments of the series.

Among other Assassin’s Creed projects that do not yet have even approximate release dates: Obsidian (a remake of Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag), Nebula (set in India, the Aztec Empire, and the Mediterranean, possibly in the XIV-XVI centuries), Raid (free-to-play cooperative PvE for 4 players), Echoes (another multiplayer game), and another remake. All this should be released by 2030.

That’s a lot of plans, Ubisoft, but isn’t that a lot of Assassin’s Creed for the next 6 years?