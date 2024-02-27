At this year’s MWC, Motorola showed a concept model of its smartphone that can bend and can be worn on the wrist like a watch, CNBC reports.

During the demonstration, a Motorola representative showed how the smartphone can bend in different ways to wrap around the wrist or “stand” on a table.

When the position on the hand changes, the way the information is displayed also changes. The company representative said that the smartphone “understands the context,” so it adapts depending on how it is bent.

The mechanism that allows the smartphone to bend was described by Motorola as similar to the way the human spine works.

In addition, during the demonstration, the representative took a picture of a dress, after which the smartphone generated an image that would complement the outfit. This makes it possible to turn a smartphone into an “accurate” and fashionable accessory.

Lenovo and Motorola, which is owned by the former, often demonstrate prototype devices. For example, at MWC, Lenovo presented a laptop with a transparent screen.

The company had previously shown its concept in a video, but this time MWC visitors were able to see it with their own eyes.