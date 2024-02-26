At MWC, Lenovo has officially unveiled the ThinkBook Transparent Display Laptop concept, a laptop with a transparent screen and touch keyboard, reports The Verge.

The laptop has a 17.3-inch bezel-less MicroLED display with a peak brightness of 1000 nits, which can be up to 55% transparent with pixels turned off. In normal use at high brightness, the screen can become almost opaque.

Lenovo was able to create such a laptop with certain limitations. The display resolution here is only 720p, despite the fact that this is a 17.3-inch device.

In comments to The Verge, company representatives explained that they were forced to use MicroLED, because if OLED display was used, the maximum resolution would be 480p.

Another limitation that will be worked on in the future is that it is currently impossible to make a laptop screen completely opaque.

In addition to the transparent screen, another feature of this ThinkBook is the fully transparent and touch-sensitive keyboard. According to the company, this device is suitable for artists, so the keyboard also works as a drawing tablet.

During normal use, a holographic keyboard projection is displayed on the bottom of the device, but if you bring the stylus closer to it or leave the laptop for a few minutes, it disappears.

As of now, Lenovo has no plans to release the ThinkBook Transparent Display Laptop for sale. This is a concept device in which the company is testing technologies that may be incorporated into full-fledged products that will appear on the market in the next few years.