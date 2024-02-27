In addition to the transparent laptop concept, Lenovo also presented an updated line of ThinkPad T laptops at the Mobile World Congress, reports The Verge.

The ThinkPad T14 Gen 5, T14s Gen 5, T16 Gen 3, and X12 Detachable Gen 2 laptops have been updated. The laptops will have Intel Core Ultra processors (the T14 Gen 5 will have an option with AMD Ryzen 8040) and Lenovo’s communication panel, which will make the displays taller and have smaller bezels on top.

Laptop keyboards have also undergone changes. The volume, Fn, Insert, and Enter buttons will have tactile markings. The company also finally returned Ctrl to the lower left corner, where the Fn button was located in previous generations, and added a separate button for Copilot near the right Ctrl.

The ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2 will also feature a new version with an Intel Core Ultra U processor, 32GB of soldered-in LPDDR5x RAM, a 5-megapixel front webcam with Windows Hello, an 8-megapixel external camera, and support for a 4G LTE wireless adapter. In addition, Gen 2 will have a larger touchpad and shorter key travel.

The T14 Gen 5 and T16 Gen 3 laptops will also have better modification and repair capabilities thanks to Lenovo’s collaboration with iFixit. The new laptops will feature fully detachable DIMM slots instead of non-swappable RAM, easy-to-replace cordless batteries, and slots for SSDs and wireless adapters.

In addition, Lenovo has also added QR codes near the replaceable elements that will redirect laptop owners to a video with instructions on how to perform a particular replacement.